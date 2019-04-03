Two more suspects in custody following Feb. double murder in Alexander County

TAYLORSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Bryan Hoover and Brandi Miller are back in Alexander County tonight. They aren’t at home, though. Home for now is the county jail.
Both were extradited from Virginia Wednesday morning and charged with being involved in a double murder on February 9 in Stony Point.
“I did not do this,” said Hoover as he was led to the jail.
Hoover is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the case. Brandi Miller, his girlfriend, is accused of being an accessory after the fact. They were held by Virginia authorities for the past two weeks until the extradition process was complete.
Another man, Adam Morgan was arrested in Alexander County last month and is also facing two counts of first-degree murder.
“I am very comfortable with our case,” said Sheriff Chris Bowman.
A neighbor called authorities about the shooting in the home in Stony Point and deputies found the body of Chad Kennedy, who lived there, in a bedroom. Mark Furey’s body was in a hallway. Both had been shot several times with a rifle.
Investigators are still working on the case. Lab tests are not back yet and physical evidence is still being examined. Search Warrants indicate that a web cam on a computer in the home where the murders happened may have been on at the time. Experts are trying to retrieve data from the computer.
Hoover’s mother, Hilda Hoover, says she loves her son but does not know if he did what he is accused of.
“I hope and pray to God that he didn’t,” the mother said.
Hoover and Chad Kennedy grew up together and were friends.
“I just don’t understand this,” Hilda Hoover said.
Bryan Hoover told reporters his friendship with Kennedy may have been why he was arrested.
“They can charge anybody, but don’t mean they are guilty,” he said.
The sheriff says the next court date in the case will come April 25.
