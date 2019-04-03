Sex offender accused of kidnapping woman he worked with

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A sex offender accused of forcible rape in the 1990s is now facing charges after he kidnapped a woman he worked with, officials say.
Deputies say they were called to an attempted abduction Monday evening near Heiligtown Road, where a woman had jumped out of a car after reportedly being held against her will by 54-year-old Kenneth Durant Jones.
The woman says she was working with Jones at a temporary job that day and had been paired with Jones as a carpool. Jones offered to take the woman to a local Food Lion so she could take out money. The woman says during the route, Jones stopped at a home and went inside. When he came back, he was apparently acting very erratic and the woman suspected he may have taken drugs.
Jones reportedly began driving down back roads and the victim asked to get out of the car, but said the suspect sped up so she couldn’t get out. She says Jones also asked her sexual questions, making her feel more panicked.
The victim was able to call police and jump out of the car before Jones reportedly began chasing her.
The victim remained hidden until police arrived and took Jones into custody. Deputies say they found a small baggie in Jones’ underwear that appeared to be “crack cocaine.”
Deputies say Jones had been placed on the sex offender registry in a 1990s forcible rape case.
Jones was charged with second-degree kidnapping, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.
