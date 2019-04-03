Person killed in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A homicide investigation began after a person was killed in north Charlotte Wednesday evening.
The incident happened before 7:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Newland Road, near the Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Park. Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene, but they did not offer further details.
There is no word on how the victim was killed and no names or suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information about the investigation should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
