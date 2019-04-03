Person fired four rounds of shots at car on interstate, police searching for shooter

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) - Matthews Police are searching for a shooter who shot into a car on the interstate early Wednesday morning.
While driving on the outer loop of I-485, a driver says another driver in a truck shot at his car four times around 6:30 a.m. The driver says he was traveling near E. John Street Exit when the shooting happened.
A bullet entered the passenger side of the car, but luckily no one was injured.
Police describe the suspected vehicle as a white four-door GMC or Chevrolet truck. A license plate number was not provided for the vehicle.
Police say the vehicle was last seen traveling on I-485 near the E. Independence Boulevard Exit.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-841-6758.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.