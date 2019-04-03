One more day of sun before possible storms move in Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - What a change the past 24 hours have brought! The sun will stick around for one more day before the rain returns. Thursday will be sunny and dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Then comes Friday…
A new storm system will develop over the center of the country. That will bring another wet Friday. At least this time, temperatures will remain far enough above freezing for an all rain event.
We will dry out for the first part of the weekend. Saturday will be nice and feature highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will be even warmer. There is about a 30% chance for a few showers or thunderstorms on Sunday.
The better rain chance will hold off until Monday. Highs will reach the upper 70s but those nice temps will come with a 70% rain chance.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.