NCGOP reorganizes leadership 24 hours after Chairman indicted

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party has given up his day-to-day managing duties less than 24 hours after he was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bribery.
NCGOP Chair Robin Hayes passed the torch in a statement released Wednesday.
"In the best interest of the party, I make this announcement today and will let our respected officers lead on a temporary basis until our regularly planned party elections this June,” said Hayes in a statement released by NCGOP.
11th District Chair Aubrey Woodard will assume the role of Acting Chair of the North Carolina Republican Party.
“I look forward helping the NCGOP as we head into the State Convention,” said Woodward. “The North Carolina Republican Party is governed by a strong set of rules and governing structure. While I empathize with Mr. Hayes and believe in him, this is the best move for the NCGOP during this brief time of transition."
Hayes also announced that Finance Chair K.D. Kennedy and NCGOP Treasurer Jason Lemons would assume expanded roles in the day to day operation of the Party’s finances.
Hayes, who spent a decade in Congress representing a district that stretched from the Charlotte area to Fayetteville, surrendered himself to authorities and made a first appearance at the US Courthouse in Charlotte on Tuesday.
An indictment unsealed in court on Tuesday morning accused Hayes, Durham-based business owner Greg Lindbergh and two of Lindbergh’s associates of directing illegal political donations to North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey in an effort to bribe him.
Causey, who was actually working with federal authorities, is not charged in the indictments.
All four men appeared before a federal judge on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. Each man turned himself in to the FBI prior to Tuesday’s hearing and was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.