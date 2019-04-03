Myers Park senior learns English as second language, publishes English book while in school

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It’s not every day that a senior in high school graduates as a published author of a book. But, one Myers Park student is. And it goes further, the book is in his second language.
The timeline is equally impressive. Within four years, this Myers Park senior has gone from a student learning to speak English to an author of an English language book.
Amirsaman Zahabioun, who also goes by Sam, is originally from Persia. He moved to the United States as he began high school. He quickly caught onto the English language and took interest in his English classes at Myers Park High.
“I immediately transferred to honors, and then to IB during my sophomore year," says Zahabioun.
By his Junior year, Sam had a taste of every level of English classes offered at the school. His class notes were precise and descriptive.
“I realized I had enough material to write a workbook with prompts and questions for students to use," said Zahabioun.
Using his class notes, he transformed them in a way that could help other students; by writing a book.
“The book is called ‘The complete guide to high school English literature.’ It covers the most important topics and all of those little gaps that sometimes students miss,"
After countless hours during the summer before his Junior year, he submitted the manuscript to Amazon.. and it was published!
“It has been very satisfying for me to be able to watch him grow, as someone who is new to learning the English language to then understanding how each level of English builds on the other," says Lisa Patrizio, Sam’s Honors English teacher at Myers Park High.
103 pages, and 3 sections later - you can find Sam’s book on Amazon and soon, possibly in Myers Park classrooms.
“It’s very impressive to see as a teacher, so much so that I would love to see it being used in schools,” says Patrizio.
