Molly’s Kids: New surgery for cerebral palsy helps Lincoln County 3-year-old

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This spunky lil’ guy was born at 31-weeks-old. He’s now three. Gage Boyles was premature in part because he lacked oxygen, which ultimately ended up causing a mild form of cerebral palsy. Only his lower body was affected.
“Did you know March was Cerebral Palsy awareness month?” his mom Rebecca Boyles asked from their home in Lincolnton. “And maybe more importantly, do you know there is a life-changing surgery that kids with CP can get to help them live an easier life??”
I didn’t.
Which means maybe someone else reading this who knows of a child with cerebral palsy doesn't know about it either and quite possibly, this could help.
Gabe had the surgery, called SDR, last October in St. Louis. More about the procedure here >> https://tinyurl.com/SurgerySDR.
Rebecca says when she first started researching this surgery, she asked her pediatrician, physical therapists, and neurologist. She says they were either not familiar with SDR or misinformed.
“When I asked Gage’s neurologist if she thought he’d be a good candidate, at first she wasn’t sure what I meant and then she said, ‘Oh no! That’s for children much more severe than him. I mean, he’s walking!’. As his mother, I very much got the impression we should be glad he’s walking and not hope for more than that,” Rebecca said. “So, I started researching on my own.”
She ended up getting her son an appointment in Saint Louis last May.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with his progress,” said Rebecca. “The awful tightness in his legs is gone. He has full range of motion now and is working in therapy to build strength. I could talk for days about the love, and prayers, and support from our family, friends and community. We just feel now like it’s our mission to talk about this amazing surgery. It’s heartbreaking to think there might be others who could benefit, but never really learn it exists.”
Rebecca says most insurance companies will cover the surgery, though her family fund-raised to cover their 20% , as well as travel and therapy costs. They sold shirts, like the one Gage has on in this picture.
If you want to know more about Gage, there’s a FB page called Gage’s Goliath. Lots of updates and photos.
Educational information. Maybe it’ll help someone else.
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
