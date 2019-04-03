Molly’s Kids: New surgery for cerebral palsy helps Lincoln County 3-year-old

“We couldn’t be more pleased with his progress,” said Rebecca. “The awful tightness in his legs is gone. He has full range of motion now and is working in therapy to build strength. I could talk for days about the love, and prayers, and support from our family, friends and community. We just feel now like it’s our mission to talk about this amazing surgery. It’s heartbreaking to think there might be others who could benefit, but never really learn it exists.”