Mayors request parks and recreation funding from York County Council

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - More than 40,00 people are estimated to have moved to York County, SC since the last Census in 2010. City leaders in York County say the influx of residents is putting more demand on city-maintained parks.
Monday night, nine mayors of York County municipalities requested more funding for parks and recreation from York County Council.
Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said county council is rightfully permitting more residential growth in unincorporated areas of the county. He says those who live in unincorporated areas may go to a city park of their choosing.
The problem, he and the eight other mayors said, is that the cities will not be able to keep up with the demand at the parks if more people continue to move to York County.
"The municipalities have no ability to tax or seek fees of their own to bolster our general fund to meet those demands,” Gettys said.
Mayor of Tega Cay David O’Neal told council there were more than 4,600 participants in the 2018-2019 Tega Cay recreation season. Of the 4,600 participants, he says 1,778 live in Tega Cay and the other 2,900 live elsewhere.
O’Neal says Tega Cay budgets $528,850 for parks and recreation, but only receives $142,000 from the county despite most of its participants living outside of Tega Cay.
“Our maintenance is going up, gas to mow the lawns is going up, our labor is going up,” O’Neal said. “Everything is going up but the money the county is giving us hasn’t changed.”
O’Neal says the city is building a new park called Catawba Park and also rents space from Fort Mill Schools to keep up with the demand. He says they like having participants from outside of Tega Cay but will not be able to sustain it if they don’t receive more funding.
“The disparity is just too great and it’s growing wider and wider every year and it’s just getting to the point where we keep having to spend more money because of those people who live outside of our city,” O’Neal said.
According to Mayor John Gettys, the Recreation Coalition has asked county council for more funding the last two years. Gettys said the first request was said to have been made too late. The second request was denied.
