Man arrested for running multi-million dollar eBay store out of Charlotte storage unit

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a man they say ran “a multi-million-dollar eBay store front out of Charlotte a storage unit” for three years.
Edwin Barkley pleaded guilty to Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property in connection with the investigation by CMPD and the U.S. Secret Service-Organized Crime Task Force.
Police say Barkley would buy stolen tools from Lowes, Home Depot, and Target and would then resell them on eBay.
Barkley’s eBay store sold $3 million in stolen merchandise between August 2015 and October 2018, according to police.
