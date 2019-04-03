Man arrested for running multi-million dollar eBay store out of Charlotte storage unit

Man arrested for running multi-million dollar eBay store out of Charlotte storage unit
Police say Barkley would buy stolen tools from Lowes, Home Depot, and Target and would then resell them on eBay. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)
By Mark Davenport | April 3, 2019 at 10:57 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 11:10 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a man they say ran “a multi-million-dollar eBay store front out of Charlotte a storage unit” for three years.

Barkley’s eBay store sold $3 million in stolen merchandise between August 2015 and October 2018, according to police. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
Barkley’s eBay store sold $3 million in stolen merchandise between August 2015 and October 2018, according to police. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Edwin Barkley pleaded guilty to Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property in connection with the investigation by CMPD and the U.S. Secret Service-Organized Crime Task Force.

Police say Barkley would buy stolen tools from Lowes, Home Depot, and Target and would then resell them on eBay.

Barkley’s eBay store sold $3 million in stolen merchandise between August 2015 and October 2018, according to police.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.