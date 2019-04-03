Man arrested after wrecking stolen van during pursuit in Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Police arrested a man after he wrecked a stolen van during a pursuit in Gastonia Tuesday morning.
According to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened after officials were told to be on the lookout for a stolen van out of Charlotte.
Deputies were given the location of the van around 10:30 a.m, and they later spotted the van heading driving on Franklin Street in Gastonia.
There was reportedly a deputy sitting at an intersection who tried to stop the driver using his blue lights.
At this point, the driver took off.
Deputies say a nearby K9 unit went with the deputy and they pursued the van driving on US-321.
The van turned around, headed down Hudson Boulevard and this was where City of Gastonia officers began to assist using stop sticks.
The driver swerved to avoid the stop sticks, causing the van to go down a small embankment. The driver wrecked, got out and started to run
K9 units apprehended him and the driver appeared to have a bite mark, but he refused a transport and was taken to the Gaston County Jail.
