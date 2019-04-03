Hornets Sports & Entertainment to Launch Team in the NBA 2K League in 2020

In 2019, the global esports market will exceed $1 billion in revenue for the first time, which is a year-on-year growth of 26.7% (Newzoo, 2019). The global esports audience will grow to 450+ million worldwide in 2019 and is expected to reach 557 million by 2021. NBA 2K is currently the highest-rated and best-selling sports title of the current console generation among U.S. sports leagues. NBA 2K18 sold approximately 10 million copies worldwide and was the best-selling edition in franchise history. In 2017, NBA 2K18 was the top-selling sports video game in the U.S. and second best-selling overall (behind FIFA). There are 1.6 million daily active users and 5 million monthly users.