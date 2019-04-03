Gibson Mill in Concord adding new food hall and dining market

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - The owners of Gibson Mill in Concord have announced a new food hall and market concept opening soon called Gibson Mill Market.
The mill is currently home to several other businesses, including retail, an events space, craft breweries and more.
The new market will house 10 to 12 local vendors, offering a full-service restaurant and shopping experience
“When we purchased this mill 15 years ago, it was desolate with only one caretaker remaining,” said Tom Cotter, Partner at Southpaw Investors, according to a press release. “Today it’s a vibrant community hub, with nearly 300 people who work on-site, and hundreds more who shop and do business here. We decided that a dining destination would nicely compliment the adjoining breweries and retail establishments.”
Gibson Mill Market is expected to open in early 2020.
