Forever Family: Meet Conner

As evident in the Forever Family video segment, what Conner holds in the highest esteem, what Conner cherishes, and what Conner thinks of when he thinks of family is simply put, it’s Amber. What means more to this young boy than anything in this world is the hope that he will have the chance to spend the rest of his childhood in a home with his sister. It was evident not just in Conner’s words, because overall he was quiet during filming, but in Conner’s actions. With every hug he gave Amber, or every time he reached for her arm you could see their bond. With every smile he beamed at his sister the connection, the love, the importance of keeping them together was evident to everyone. Conner is a 7-year-old boy with bright red hair, an adorable smile and an amazing big sister who loves him more than anything in the world.