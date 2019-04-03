First Alert Day issued for Friday, disruptive rain expected

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One more nice day is in store for us as Thursday will be sunny and dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Then comes Friday: A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued as we are expecting disruptive rain to arrive early in the day and hamper the morning commute. Periods of rain will continue throughout the day on Friday, so if you have any outdoor activities this is your chance to review your plans and modify them.
We will dry out for the first part of the weekend. Saturday will be nice and feature highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will be even warmer. There is about a 30% chance for a few showers or thundershowers on Sunday.
The better rain chance will hold off until later Monday. Highs will reach the upper 70s but those nice temps will come with a 70% rain chance.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
