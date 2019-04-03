Firefighters rescue woman stuck in mud

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Firefighters and rescue workers have to deal with a wide variety of situations, and on Tuesday, they encountered one very much out of the ordinary.
According to the Miller’s Ferry Fire Department, at approximately 12:07 p.m., emergency workers were dispatched to help a woman who had become stuck in the mud near the York Hill boat access at the Rowan/Davidson County line and the Yadkin River.
According to radio traffic, the woman had been walking in an area near the water when she quite literally became stuck in the thick mud at the bank.
Firefighters located the woman and were able to free her from the muddy mess. The woman was not injured.
