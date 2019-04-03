Division champ Checkers pummel Phantoms 5-1

The Checkers have won 15 of their last 19 games … Saarela has 11 goals in his last 13 games since Feb. 17. His new career high of 27 goals leads the team and is tied for 12th in the league … Poturalski had his second-three point game in his last four outings. He ranks fourth in league scoring with 68 points, which is just six shy of the team record with five games to play … Dan Renouf and Trevor Carrick were both plus-4, tying the Checkers’ season high set three times previously … Julien Gauthier has goals in each of his last three games … Alex Nedeljkovic has allowed two goals or fewer in 18 of his last 19 starts … The Checkers’ 19 shots in the first period tied a season high for most in a single period set twice previously … Forward Clark Bishop and defenseman Josiah Didier missed the game due to injury … Forward Zack Stortini and goaltender Scott Darling were healthy extras.