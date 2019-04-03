Community offers fitting tribute to Vietnam veteran who died without family

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - An unusual funeral was held in Salisbury on Wednesday. Dozens of people gathered to honor the memory of someone they had never met, or likely even heard of. He was a Vietnam veteran who died with no family, but that didn’t mean he was alone.
There are certain familiar touches you see at a veteran’s funeral; the motorcycle escort, the flag draped casket, the 21 gun salute provided by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard, and the playing of taps.
And usually, you would find family members mourning the loss…but that’s where this service was different.
Phillip Drye had no family, at least none that lived anywhere nearby, and so, when he died on Christmas Eve, there was no one to claim the body.
“His roommate at the time called me and told me that he had passed, he had found him on the floor. He had been sick for a long time,” said longtime friend Mark Blackwelder.
Eventually the Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home of China Grove and Landis stepped in, took Drye’s remains, and promised to provide a fitting funeral.
Word spread on social media and on Wednesday morning, dozens of people who never knew former Vietnam Army Medic Phillip Drye, turned out for his service at the National Cemetery in Salisbury.
“I look at around here at all of these tombstones on the way in and it just makes chills come up when you see all of these heroes,” said Mitch Carlyle of Linn-Honeycutt.
“I met him when I was 13, we just hit it off,” Blackwelder said. Blackwelder, of Concord, may have been the only person at the funeral who really knew Drye.
“He was like my godfather,” Blackwelder added. “We had just done so much together, you know, he was just a big influence in my whole life.”
Blackwelder and his family sat where Phillip’s family would have been seated, and Mark was the recipient of the folded American flag.
It was a great honor he said.
“I’m beside myself, this is unbelievable, this is totally awesome.”
