Charlotte Knights unveil new food items for 2019 season

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Opening day for the Charlotte Knights is on Thursday and on Wednesday, the team unveiled some new food items that will be on sale for the 2019 season.
“We will always have the hot dog and the chicken tenders, but it is good to come and actually have something that is clean and healthy to eat,” said Professional Sports Catering general manager Kevin Hill. “That’s our focus.”
Some of the more healthy items for 2019 include the Watermelon and Feta Salad. It has fresh diced watermelon, feta cheese, basil, and mint.
Another healthy choice is the new Thai Noodle Salad with shrimp. It has lo mein noodles, sugar snap peas, red peppers, carrots, and onion with shrimp.
But they have and never will get away from the traditional foods, but they have put a twist on the hamburger and hot dog.
Two new hot dogs include Homer’s Citrus Dog and the Ranchero Dog.
The citrus dog has the all-beef hot dog with slow-smoked beef brisket and is topped with orange soda slaw, green onions, and horseradish sauce.
The Ranchero dog has an all-beef hot dog with baked beans, avocado cream sauce, and cheddar cheese.
If you want a burger with a bite, try Homer Dragon’s Breath Burger. It’s a ground beef patty with pimento cheese and habanero pepper relish with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Among the new concession stands include Fresh Market Portable, Sabor Latin Street Grill, and Kona Ice.
A new section in the stadium is the Circle K Corner Club. Formerly section 123, the team has ripped up those seats and put a two tiered standing area with a bar on the top tier.
A big reason for these changes is the fans.
Since the ballpark opened in 2014, the Charlotte Knights have led all of Minor League Baseball in total fan attendance.
During that time, the team has never been to the playoffs and has only had one winning season, but because the team keeps it new and fresh, it keeps fans coming back.
“Fans have that expectation when they come to the ballpark-- they want to see what you are doing to get back to the facility,” said Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. “When I go to ownership with projects like this, in most cases I don’t get a no. We have to continue to enhance this ballpark. We have done that and it’s all due to the support of this community. We’ve been very fortunate. We built a great ballpark early on and each year, we want to make these improvements.”
The Knights host the Durham Bulls tomorrow night at 7:04 in the season opener.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.