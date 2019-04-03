Charlotte Knights unveil new food items for 2019 season

“Fans have that expectation when they come to the ballpark-- they want to see what you are doing to get back to the facility,” said Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. “When I go to ownership with projects like this, in most cases I don’t get a no. We have to continue to enhance this ballpark. We have done that and it’s all due to the support of this community. We’ve been very fortunate. We built a great ballpark early on and each year, we want to make these improvements.”