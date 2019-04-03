Charlotte Knights ready to take the field Thursday in the season opener

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Snow and rain greeted the Charlotte Knights for their annual Media Day, but the weather should be outstanding for opening night Thursday at BB&T Ballpark.
What should fans expect from the team this year?
“There’s some good talent,” said Knights manager Mark Grudzielanek. “We have some veterans in here with some big league time. I think we are better in many areas than we were last year. It’s something where you go out there and you see these guys develop and get better each and every day and we’ll see where that goes.”
The on field performance hasn’t been great for Charlotte since BB&T opened in 2014, but that hasn’t stopped fans from showing up.
Since the opening of the stadium, the Knights have only one winning season, but have never been to the playoffs, but inspite of that, the team has lead all of minor league baseball in attendance since 2014.
“It’s the best ball park in the minor leagues,” said Knights catcher/first baseman Zack Collins. “It’s about as close as you can get to the big leagues without being in the big leagues. Obviously, we are a little spoiled here.”
Collins is one of the top prospect that will start the season with the Knights. He is currently the 8th prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization.
Pitcher Dylan Cease is also on the Knights roster to start 2019, but could find his way in Chicago at some point this season. Last year in A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham, he combined to win 12 games in 23 starts.
Charlotte will start the season on Thursday as they host Durham. The Knights and Bulls will play 4 games and then the Norfolk Tides will roll into Charlotte for a 3 game series.
