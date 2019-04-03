Charlotte Checkers clinch the Atlantic Division Championship

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - For the first time in franchise history, the Charlotte Checkers are the Atlantic Division Champs of the American Hockey League. The title guarantees them home ice advantage through the first two rounds of the Calder Cup playoffs.
Winning the division title is quite an impressive feat as the Checkers have only been in the AHL for 9 years.
The team has already set a franchise record for points in a single season with 100.
They currently have the best record in the AHL at 46-14-8 and have their eyes set on the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy given to the regular season champs but Syracuse (43-20-4) and Rochester (43-21-4) are right on their heels with two weeks left in the season.
On Tuesday, the team announced the dates for their first round home playoff games.
The Checkers have their final home stand of the regular season starting Tuesday when they host Lehigh Valley.
