3 charged for lying about robbery to cover up accidental shooting in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials have charged three men after deputies say they lied about a robbery to cover up an accidental shooting in a car in Catawba County.
Donald Reid, 39, Benjamin McCann, 25 and Dylan Carroll, 20, were charged with filing a false police report and McCann was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Catawba County Communications received a call that someone had been shot on Huffman Farm Road in the Mountain View area of Catawba County around 7 p.m.
The caller said he was in a vehicle with two other people and they picked up a man walking on the road.
The caller told officials the man they picked up tried to rob them and when they refused to give up property, the caller said the man shot the driver, Reid, through the seat, jumped from the vehicle and ran away.
Hickory Police Department officers made contact with the men in a shopping center parking lot.
They told officers the same story and described the shooter as a young, dark-skinned male with short, small-twisted dreads.
Reid was taken to Frye Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Investigators from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to collect evidence and investigate.
After investigating the situation, officials determined that the men in the car lied about the facts of the incident to cover up that McCann accidentally shot Reid.
Officials say more charges are pending and ask anyone with relevant information pertaining to this case to contact investigators at 828-464-5241.
