Central Cabarrus grad serving at Fleet Weather Center in San Diego

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - From the US Navy, written by Kayla Turnbow, Navy Office of Community Outreach: Most Americans rely on weather forecasts to plan their daily routine. The U.S. Navy is no different.
With numerous ships, submarines and airplanes deployed in the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s area of operations, sailors stationed at Fleet Weather Center San Diego, make it their primary mission to monitor weather conditions in support of the fleet’s daily operations.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Dalton Blackwelder, a 2011 Central Cabarrus High School graduate and native of Kannapolis, North Carolina, is one of these sailors serving at the Fleet Weather Center, providing full-spectrum weather services to shore-based commands and afloat naval units.
As a Navy aerographer’s mate, Blackwelder is responsible for tracking oceanography and meteorology weather phenomenon so aircraft and ships can successfully operate.
