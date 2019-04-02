Snow/rain mix possible mid-morning before sunshine returns in the afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Chilly air returned for the early part of this week behind Sunday’s cold front. Now an upper level disturbance is pushing rain rapidly toward the Carolinas with raindrops likely arriving by daybreak.
As the rain overspreads the region Tuesday morning, a cold air intrusion from the backside of this system may be enough to produce a brief pocket of snowfall somewhere in the Piedmont of North and yes, even South Carolina.
Best bet right now puts the rain/snow mix close to Charlotte and areas east and south of the Queen City.
It would most likely commence around midmorning and be over by noon. Whenever we’re dealing with wet snow, don’t be surprised if you see huge snowflakes, a telltale sign of the warmer atmosphere, In fact, we don’t expect surface temperatures to ever fall below freezing. Because of that, we’re obviously not forecast any real accumulations.
If everything worked out perfectly, somebody might see their grass turn white, or a light coating on their decks, but this will not turn into a disruptive event.
Sunshine will likely return during the afternoon and may end up still pushing up afternoon temperatures to near 50 degrees. Pretty amazing when their could be snow in the air around midday.
Beyond, the midweek looks much prettier with sunshine returning until our next round of rain arrives Friday.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
