Silver Alert issued for teen suffering from possible cognitive impairment

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old last seen at an apartment complex in Concord.
People are asked to be on the lookout for Sebastien Barrett Scheeler, who may be suffering from a cognitive impairment.
Scheeler is described as a white teen, 5′9″, about 280 pounds with short black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and blue and white sandals.
He was last seen at an apartment in the area of Horizon Court in Concord. It is unknown where he may be headed.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at 704-920-5000.
