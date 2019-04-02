SC lawmaker files bill in memory of slain UofSC student, calls to make Uber, Lyft safer

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Tributes continue to pour in for the family and friends of a University of South Carolina student police say was kidnapped and murdered Friday.
Governor Henry McMaster tweeted about the incident. He said he and First Lady Peggy McMaster were absolutely devastated and crushed by the news.
It was a tough week in South Carolina. The governor called the deaths of a Colleton County fifth-grader RaNiya Wright and USC Upstate student Evan Jeffery Gaines absolutely tragic.
Governor McMaster said, “I think the message has gone out loud and clear this is tragic.”
Columbia Police believe 21-year-old Samantha Josephson mistakenly got into the wrong car after a night out with friends in Five Points early Friday morning. Thinking it was her Uber ride.
Her body was found nearly 70 miles away in a wooded area in Clarendon County the next afternoon.
Investigators charged the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland with her kidnapping and murder. The Governor said, “Law enforcement in South Carolina is better than any law enforcement in the country. They cannot be everywhere all the time. Unfortunately, we have people who are everywhere all the time looking to do harm.”
Representative Seth Rose (D-Richland) filed a bill on Tuesday that would mandate ride-sharing companies have illuminating signage. You can read the bill here.
