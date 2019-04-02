Robber used stun gun while stealing cigarettes, cash from convenience store

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) - Police are searching for the man who displayed a stun gun and robbed a convenience store early Tuesday morning.
Newton Police say they arrived on the scene at a Circle K convenience store on 20th Street around 12:45 a.m. Officers were advised that a light skin male, between 5′8″ and 5′10″ with long blond hair and a mole on his upper cheek entered the store and asked for two packs of cigarettes.
The robber was wearing a green/brown toboggan, a black and white bandana covering his mouth and nose, a black jacket and light colored pants.
According to police, the clerk asked the robber to remove his bandana while in the store. He responded at that time he was robbing the store and displayed a stun gun.
Police say he engaged the stun gun several times to prove it was real. The clerk gave the robber the cigarettes and money from the register. No one was injured during the robbery.
The robber was last seen fleeing from the store on foot headed southeast.
Officers say they searched the area with a K-9 unit but, were unable to locate him.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 828-465-7430.
