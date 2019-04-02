Rescue teams from across NC training for flooding situations

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In a training exercise that started on Saturday, more than 450 people have been involved in an operation to improve skills that are needed in serious flooding situations.
“These are the people who make rescues,” said Charlotte Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Graham. He and the others have set up camp in Morganton and are utilizing the swift water in the Catawba River below a Duke Energy dam and the using the expanse of Lake James as well.
Crews worked on swift water rescue techniques in the river and helicopters practiced lifting people to safety at the lake. Most of those who came to the exercise are from North Carolina but crews from Virginia, Connecticut and more took part. There were even some people from as far away as Chile.
Graham says skills need to be honed every year. They came in handy during Hurricanes Florence and Michael this past year. While it is hard to simulate actual real life situations, the training gives crews a good foundation, he says, that will kick in when needed.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.