Rain/snow expected during late-morning before sunshine peeps through in the afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Today’s forecast will come in two parts. This morning’s weather is dominated by a developing coastal low that will throw just enough moisture back our way that a little rain and snow will fall through the late morning hours. If the precipitation comes down at a heavy enough pace, there may be a small accumulation, though that’s most likely on grassy surfaces, as road temperatures are warm and so they’re likely to just be wet.
The second part of the day will be dominated by more sunshine as the coastal low pulls out to sea. It will dry out nicely, but afternoon readings will remain chilly, only getting back to the mid 50s.
Clear and cold tonight, lows will fall back to the 30s for most neighborhoods.
The forecast becomes much easier going into the midweek period, as temps return to more Spring-like levels for the rest of the week with highs mainly in the 70s. The next chance for rain comes on Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks to be very warm, with highs well into the 70s, but both days could feature a stray thundershower.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
