Person injured when vehicle goes off bridge, overturns in creek in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle overturned into a creek in Huntersville Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just before noon at Ramah Creek on the 16900 block of Huntersville-Concord Road, near the Skybrook Golf Club. Huntersville Fire Department said the patient - whose name has not been released - was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with non-life threatening injuries after being pulled from the vehicle by firefighters.
Drivers were urged to use caution in the area while emergency crews worked at the scene.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.
