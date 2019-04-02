One more chilly night after today’s snow, then welcome back spring!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Time to move back to spring! After starting the day with snow, we are already making a comeback. With a return of the sun, temperatures will start to improve a little even before the day is over.
There’s just one problem. It will be chilly again tonight. There’s a Frost Advisory in effect for several counties.
The rest of Wednesday will make today’s mess all worth it! We will enjoy sun and highs in the low 70s. Then we stay there on Thursday.
The next round of rain arrives on Friday. Highs will be close to 70 though. That means winter weather won’t be an issue this time.
The weekend will be pretty nice. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday looks dry. A little better chance for rain comes in on Sunday.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
