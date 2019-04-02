New school funding sources appear to slow talk of closing schools in Rowan-Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Remarks made by Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds about possible new funding sources for Rowan-Salisbury Schools appears to have slowed the push to close at least two local elementary schools.
Originally, board members were set to hold a public hearing on Monday night about the possible closure of Faith Elementary. A hearing was also set for April 8 on the possible closure of Enochville Elementary.
Instead, Monday’s public hearing was replaced with a meeting at the Wallace Educational Forum, and the April 8 meeting was canceled.
Monday night’s meeting was again packed with parents and community members concerned about the closure of Faith and Enochville, many saying any decision to close schools should come after redistricting lines are completed.
Edds told board members that the county may be able to come up with additional funding sources to help the school system to meet current needs.
“We have kicked the can down the road for decades, and we can no longer ignore the challenges that we as a community and as a system are facing,” Edds said. “Even if we fixed the capital issues, we’d still have to deal with the issues of having so many extra seats.”
There are 2500 empty seats across the system, according to the school administration.
Edds said the commission and school board would work closely together to find a solution.
The board is still holding its work session on April 8.
