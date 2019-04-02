Neighbors voice concern over intersection in Dallas after serious crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Some neighbors in Dallas are hoping the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will help them fix an intersection they believe to be dangerous. They are calling for a traffic light to be installed at the intersection of Lower Dallas Highway and Old Spencer Mountain Road.
Multiple people were seriously injured in a crash at the intersection last Thursday. Earl Withers III, assistant chief of the Dallas Rescue Squad, was one of the first people on scene after the collision.
“When I got out of the vehicle and started approaching the scene , to see somebody, a bystander holding a child that had blood coming out their nose, blood coming out of their mouth yeah it’s enough to throw you,” recounted Withers.
He explained that one car contained a family with children and the other vehicle had a pregnant woman behind the wheel.
“She could feel the child kicking so she knew it was gonna be okay,” said Withers about the pregnant woman.
He said everyone involved was lucky to have survived that crash. Unfortunately, wrecks at that intersection are nothing new for Withers.
“This intersection is a very dangerous intersection. We’ve had multiple collision resulting in some very serious injuries,” said the first responder.
The people who live near the intersection have taken note of Dallas resident Crystal Crumbley said she has lived nearby for more than 20 years. She explained that part of the issue with the intersection is the blind curves.
“You think you have it and the there’s a car coming around this curve or a car that’s coming around that curve,” said Crumbley while gesturing toward the road.
Taris Dial, a Dallas resident, said he needs to come to the area to pick his daughter up from a nearby daycare.
“Cars come speeding down 60 to 70 miles per hour. You can’t get out through this intersection. It’s terrible,” said Dial.
Neighbors like Crumbley think there’s an easy solution to what they feel is a big problem.
“Lives are gonna be lost if we do not get a red light here,” said Crumbley. “I would like to see a red light put here, a stop light, something to help slow the traffic down here. The stop signs are not enough.”
WBTV reached out to the NCDOT Monday questioning whether anything is being done about the intersection. A spokesperson confirmed the DOT is looking into the situation.
