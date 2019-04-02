Molly’s Kids: Colin’s last day of treatment!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - You guys know what ringing the bell means… Colin Case is done!
This Concord 6-year-old has no more radiation, chemo, or surgeries for his cancerous brain tumor. He’ll still have monthly blood counts and some MRI, and his therapies will continue as well, but this moment right here is certainly a huge accomplishment.
“We are grateful,” said his mom Stacy. “We know not everyone gets to this point and can do this.”
Cute picture of Colin and his little sister after he rang the bell, driving their “car” around the hospital hallways below in comments. Love the video, Colin. #MollysKids Past posts on Colin:
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
