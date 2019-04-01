Man who killed baby daughter sent “goodbye” message on Facebook

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A man who killed his infant daughter and himself in Calhoun County Sunday, apparently left a goodbye message on his Facebook profile.
Forty minutes before the one p.m. incident, 23-year-old Trenton Gordon of Anniston left a message on Facebook saying quote: "Today will be the last day I live, I love everyone that was in my life."
Today the sheriff identified the six-month-old as Kahlia Gordon.
In another Facebook post, Trenton Gordon said, quote, "Just send a prayer to my little girl Kahlia, I'm sorry everything happen this way."
As we reported Sunday, Gordon was involved in a domestic incident in Ohatchee.
Sheriff Matthew Wade says Gordon shot the grandfather of his daughter's mother, then ran down the driveway holding his six-month-old daughter.
He then fatally shot his daughter in the head, before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.
Wade says Gordon had possession of the child but doesn't know how that happened, since Gordon was a convicted sex offender and had a protection order taken against him by the infant's mother.
"He might've got the child from another disturbance, in a jurisdiction that's not handled by the sheriff's office, we're not sure how that happened yet. But he arrived with the child in possession. I believe he was trying to get the mother of the child to get in the vehicle with him," Wade said.
Calhoun County investigators continue to investigate what led up to the case.
