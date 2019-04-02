Man struck with bullet after drive-by shooting in south Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.
Police say shots were fired on Marvin Road shortly after 12:30 a.m.
A vehicle drove by a group of people standing outside in a parking lot while someone inside of the vehicle fired shots.
One person was struck with a bullet during the shooting. The victim was later dropped off at Atrium hospital in uptown Charlotte around 1:20 a.m.
A nearby unoccupied apartment was also struck along with an occupied vehicle. The person inside the vehicle was not injured during the shooting.
Police say no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting and the motive remains unknown.
