Kannapolis accepting applications for non-profit grant initiatives

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis is seeking applications from non-profits who offer programs that benefit low and moderate income residents in the City. These funds are part of the City’s 2019-2020 Community Development Block Grant fund allocation.
The deadline for submitting applications is April 30 at 5 p.m.
Eligible Activities include:
- Employment services (e.g., job training);
- Crime prevention and public safety;
- Child care;
- Health services;
- Substance abuse services (e.g., counseling and treatment);
- Fair housing counseling;
- Education programs;
- Energy conservation;
- Services for senior citizens;
- Services for homeless persons;
- Welfare services (excluding income payments);
- Homebuyer down payment assistance; and
- Recreational services.
Applications will be reviewed by the Community Development Commission and City staff members. The total grant allocation is estimated at $50,000. Multiple grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to support existing programs. Larger grants of $15,000 may be awarded for qualifying new programs and/or new agencies. Applicants may apply for both existing and new program grants but will only receive one type of grant if eligible.
For more information or to request an application, please contact Community Development Program Administrator Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332. Applications are also available at www.kannapolisnc.gov.
