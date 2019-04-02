Inmate found dead in cell at Mecklenburg County Detention Center

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in his cell early Tuesday morning.
According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Michael Trent was found unresponsive in his cell just after 5 a.m.
Trent was taken to Atrium Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6 a.m.
The incident happened at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center - Central on East Fourth Street.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death.
There’s no word on what happened and no further information was released.
