Horse therapy organization in Monroe teaches self-worth

MONROE, NC (WBTV) - Explaining how language works isn’t just about the spoken word. Think about the way you hold yourself - your body language, the tone of your voice.
Those are little things we aren’t always aware of, but the animals around us rely on them to understand us. Especially horses.
An organization in Monroe called Two Hearts One Language believes that can change lives. It pairs people who have experienced trauma with horses. The people who have tried it say it helped them heal and realize their inner strength.
Christine Davis, a survivor of domestic violence, volunteers at the organization. She says it’s helped her heal.
“Working here and volunteering here with the horses has helped me move from a survivor status to actually closing the book and just being Christine and living my authentic life,” Davis said.
Davis says it’s important to read the horses’ body language.
“It really helps empower,” Davis explained. “If you think about a woman who’s a survivor of domestic violence, and she’s able to maneuver one of these guys - 1,600-1,800 pounds around - without a lead rope, without a halter... that is a powerful feeling.”
For more information about Two Hearts One Language, you can visit their Facebook page here.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.