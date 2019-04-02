Guns, drugs seized from west Charlotte home where juveniles were present

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Three people were arrested in a drug bust Thursday at a west Charlotte home, which police say was occupied by four juveniles and six adults.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police obtained a narcotics-related search warrant for a home on Nobles Avenue off West Boulevard, where officers say they seized 117 grams of Oxycodone, 163 grams of heroin, 1,563 grams of marijuana, three guns, and $2,416.
Carlous Armstrong, 26, Christina Boone, 31, and Tykari Brown, 22, were arrested and charged in the bust.
Broome was charged with four counts of child abuse and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance.
Armstrong was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brown was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
