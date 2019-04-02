Guns, drugs seized from west Charlotte home where juveniles were present

Police seized drugs, guns and money from a west Charlotte home.
April 2, 2019 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 11:34 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Three people were arrested in a drug bust Thursday at a west Charlotte home, which police say was occupied by four juveniles and six adults.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police obtained a narcotics-related search warrant for a home on Nobles Avenue off West Boulevard, where officers say they seized 117 grams of Oxycodone, 163 grams of heroin, 1,563 grams of marijuana, three guns, and $2,416.

Carlous Armstrong, 26, Christina Boone, 31, and Tykari Brown, 22, were arrested and charged in the bust.

Armstrong, Broome and Brown
Armstrong, Broome and Brown (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Broome was charged with four counts of child abuse and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance.

Armstrong was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brown was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

