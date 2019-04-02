Charlotte woman bringing computer labs into local laundromats

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - 15-year-old Katherine Mejia has big plans for the future.
“To join the military, or serve the country,” she says.
But -- one thing at a time.
“At this point, I want to pass my grades, go to 10th grade,” she says.
To do that, she needs a computer, and Wifi. So right now, she walks to her local laundromat.
“A lot of people don’t have Wifi around here,” she says.
When Brenda Parson of the “Volunteer 2 Serve N Give” nonprofit heard that, something clicked in her mind. She wanted to increase computer access for families in the University area.
“So, I was trying to think, what can I do, being a small nonprofit, that can help eliminate some of the barriers,” Parson says.
She realized she could bring technology to a place where people are already waiting for their clothes to be done.
“Like birthing a baby, even though I’m not a mother, I was birthing a new idea,” she says. “I was excited, nervous, scared, all into one.”
For $2 for a half hour and $5 for a full hour, people can now use these donated desktops while they wash their clothing.
“Check their emails, search for jobs, look for housing,” Parson says.
Parson has worked hard to get her concept backed by grants. She says the aim is to eventually give these families computers for their homes.
“Our goal is to try to get 50 computers, into 50 individual families,” she says.
North Tryon Laundromat owner David Rebolloso has even expanded the back of his shop to make room.
“I’m not religious or too spiritual or anything, but I look at this as my ministry, my community service,” he says.
Users like Mejia are grateful.
“There’s a lot of places that don’t have computers, and also because libraries, you’ve got to like, get a card or something, that’s kind of hard for some people,” she says.
Parson is also offering a membership program that includes computer classes, resume writing, couponing and budgeting, all there in the laundromat.
She is now now looking to replicate this in Monroe, Concord, West Charlotte and Plaza Midwood laundromats, and is actively searching for a Spanish-speaking intern to help.
