Accident near busy Statesville intersection leaves both drivers in serious condition

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A woman is in critical condition after crashing her car head-on with another vehicle in Statesville early Monday morning.
The accident took place around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of E Garner Bagnal Boulevard and Shelton Avenue.
Yonnah Daye, 42, was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 when her vehicle crossed into the opposite lane and struck a 1996 Ford Mustang driven by Guillermo Arreola.
Both drivers were entrapped as a result of the accident and had to be extracted from their vehicles before being transported to the hospital. Daye is listed as being in critical condition and Arreola is listed as in serious but stable condition.
Statesville Police are continuing to investigate why Daye’s car travelled into the opposite lane.
No further information has been released at this time.
