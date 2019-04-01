Three tips to avoid scams as you plan your next vacation

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It’s that time of year where people are looking to get out of town.
Many families are planning spring and summer trips, and a lot of that is done online these days. But with the ease of the Internet, comes the threat of being scammed.
Here are three simple tips from the Better Business Bureau to ensure your vacation planning goes smoothly.
- Read the fine print.
- If you’re booking a trip online and you come across an ad or website for a free vacation, it’s likely far from free. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. You may end up getting your free trip, but when you get there it might not be at all what you signed up for.
- Read the details and check with the BBB to find out if it’s a credible website.
2. Double check photos.
- Websites like Air BnB and VRBO offer vacation rentals through the owners, but watch out for scammers who are duplicating posts. They are copy and pasting photos onto a separate listing, and tricking people into booking a place that isn’t theirs to rent out.
- “Do a Google search of those pictures and if they appear somewhere else on the Internet you’re probably going to have a pretty good idea that what you’re looking at is a spoof and not the real thing!” Tom Bartholomy, CEO of BBB Southern Piedmont and Western NC, said.
3. Pay with a credit card.
- If you stick to credit cards as your payment method, it offers you the greatest level of protection and the ability to track your money and report fraud if you become a victim.
- If a site requires you to use any other method, that’s a red flag.
- “If it’s google play cards, or iTunes cards, or a wire transfer, or anything along those lines, that’s got scam written all over it!” Bartholomy said.
Bartholomy also said anytime you’re booking online, it’s a good idea to verify legitimacy by giving them a phone call and actually speaking to a representative.
Most websites also have customer reviews, which is another way to make sure your vacation goes off without a hitch.
