‘There will never be another soul like Sami’: hundreds lend support in vigil

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Hundreds of friends, family, loved ones came out to honor the memory of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson at a vigil Sunday evening.
At the vigil, we heard from several speakers who knew Josephson closely.
“Seeing everyone come together in the Carolina community, it’s just one of the greatest things that could have happened,” Elizabeth Bellaire, a friend said. ”Knowing that everyone and anyone came and loved and supported and it’s just amazing to see and it just reassures the Carolina spirit and the Carolina love.”
Speakers included members from her former sorority, Alpha Gamma Delta, her boyfriend, and father, all holding back tears while sharing some of their fondest moments.
Seymour Josephson, Samantha's father, revealed at the vigil what he wants to push in life moving forward. He spoke about safety for students and holding rideshare companies accountable.
"Part of my mission in life now is going around, talking. Because I can. Educating, getting that out. And hopefully putting pressure on Uber and Lyft." Seymour Josephson said. “What we have learned is that you cannot, men or woman, you guys have to travel together.”
It’s a message that students say will forever change the USC community.
Allison Barnes, a USC student said, “Think twice before you get into a car and I think that’s a huge legacy that Sami will leave, that even in the face of tragedy, we’ll all carry this with us.”
Seymour Josephson says the funeral will be held in New Jersey where she is from on April 3rd.
