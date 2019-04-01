TeamNoSugar 2019: Round 4 kicked off today!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Today is THE day! Round FOUR of teamNOsugar 20-19 started today, Monday April 1st. And, whether this is day 91 or day ONE for you -- I’m just thrilled that you’ve decided to join the movement and change your life!
I have to start with a shout out to one of my warriors. Sharing the success stories of others is why I continue to do these 30 day challenges. Sherry Sutton has been on teamNOsugar for 54 days. She’s down 20.5 pounds as of April 1st. In an email to me, she said, “It is making a difference in how I feel...My doctor is happy with my numbers going in the right direction. Just trying to get on the “good foot” and get outside and walk more.” She’s committed to making a change and she is killing it – congratulations Sherry!
Most of you know my story – but just in case you don’t: I started teamNOSugar in January 2013. These photos of me you see below were all taken prior to 2013.
I know what it's like to want to change your life but think you can't. I'm here to tell you CAN. But, you have to be willing to make changes. The definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over but expecting a different result. You are going to have to DO things differently. It starts with your MIND. Once your mind is on board, anything is possible!
That means that all the things you say you love and "can't live without" – are you willing to do without them??
Spoiler alert: you CAN live without Sugar. Bread. Rice. Pasta. At the very least, you can do without these things for one 30 day challenge.
And I promise if you stick to it and stay focused, you actually won’t have the desire to go back to eating how you did before. This CAN be done.
Consistency is the key. Even when you slip -- and I've definitely slipped since 2013 -- and over just the past 90 days for teamNOsugar 2019. But I quit. I keep going. You can, too. Remember, 70 percent of this is what you are EATING. You cannot out run your fork. You can’t out-exercise a bad diet. You just can’t. Your nutrition is a vital component to making last changes and seeing results.
For those of you who can't work out or being active because of physical limitations (bad knees), medical conditions, recovering from a surgery or if you're a first timer. Conquer the nutrition first. Make those changes and you WILL see results.
Watch my detailed guidelines video: https://tinyurl.com/y8snd5q8
You can also see my guidelines at a glance here: https://tinyurl.com/y9veylg5
And, click through my Meal/Snack ideas photo album: http://tinyurl.com/jqyvtqy
It’s a great jumping off point to get you thinking about food in a different way. To show you just how much you CAN eat on teamNOsugar!
No, it’s not a meal plan but it will get you started.
All it takes after that is a quick google search or hit up Pinterest for recipes and you’re good to go!
If you still have questions, feel free to email me: bmack@wbtv.com
It's not too late to joins us. Just decide to START. Stop saying you can't. You CAN.
Join the movement -- and change your Life.
**Editor’s Note: Please consult your doctor before starting any new health and wellness plan.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.