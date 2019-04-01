TeamNoSugar 2019: Round 4 kicked off today!

I have to start with a shout out to one of my warriors. Sharing the success stories of others is why I continue to do these 30 day challenges. Sherry Sutton has been on teamNOsugar for 54 days. She’s down 20.5 pounds as of April 1st. In an email to me, she said, “It is making a difference in how I feel...My doctor is happy with my numbers going in the right direction. Just trying to get on the “good foot” and get outside and walk more.” She’s committed to making a change and she is killing it – congratulations Sherry!