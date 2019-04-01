Suspects in fatal shooting on North Tryon Street appear in court

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Three suspects made their first court appearance in the fatal shooting of a Charlotte mother who was driving through an intersection police say just as a gun fight was happening.
Adonis Smith, Marquis Smith and Tychicus Dobie were each given court-appointed attorneys. The judge said no bond would stay in place - for now – for the murder charge each is facing.
At times Dobie cried while he stood before the judge.
Relatives of 17 year old Adonis Smith – the youngest of the three defendants – went to court to show him support.
Smith’s step-grandfather, George Frink said, “it’s devastating for everybody. Nobody wins.”
“It hurts for everybody. You got a 17 year old kid – his life is over,” said Frink. “That innocent young lady – her life is over. What are you going to do about all of this. Somebody has to come up with a plan.”
In addition to murder and discharging a firearm in an occupied vehicle, the third suspect - Marquis Smith is also facing charges of possession of firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say the three suspects were together and involved in some sort of dispute with another group when the shooting started during rush hour on Thursday afternoon on 28th Street near North Tryon Street.
Relatives say Kendal Crank - a mother and aspiring nurse - was driving to nursing school when she was caught in the cross fire. She died at the scene.
People in the area called police right away. “And literally it’s like 5 o’clock. We’re in traffic and shots are just ringing out. Like 5 or 5 automatically” one woman told police dispatch. Police received 911 call after 911 call.
“A gun fight in the parking lot. Somebody was shooting at him and he was shooting back. He was kneeled behind a car firing shots," another caller said.
A third person who called 911 said “yes you need to get somebody over to North Tryon and 28th. They just had a shoot-out over here and somebody is screaming. You need to get somebody over here now.”
Police say Dobie was wounded and took himself to the hospital. A police source told WBTV that when investigators questioned Dobie, they realized he was involved in the shooting.
The police source said Dobie gave police the names of the other suspects.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.