Statesville woman charged with felony stalking

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Statesville woman is facing felony stalking charges after deputies say she drove by and approached a victim on several occasions as he walked home from school.
Deputies say 43-year-old Christina Davis Jolly violated her pre-trial release conditions related to her Aug. 2018 arrest for statutory rape charges. Jolly has been taken into custody three times for violations on the same victim.
Jolly had apparently been providing the victim with money for several months after she was arrested. In February, Jolly drove past the victim several times so he could see her as he walked home from school, deputies say.
Detectives say they found evidence that Jolly stopped the victim on March 20 as he was walking home from school and spoke with him for several minutes.
“A doorbell camera captured footage of the victim, and Jolly’s vehicle,” deputies say.
Jolly was charged with felony stalking and felony intimidating a state witness. She was given a $300,000 secured bond.
