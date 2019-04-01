Snowflakes possible on Tuesday, but don’t expect them to stick around

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The rest of the day will be cool and dry but get ready for changes on Tuesday. A low pressure system will affect mainly areas to our south and east.
However, models are bringing it just close enough to bring the chance of rain from Charlotte – to the south and east toward the coast.
The mountains and foothills may end up completely unscathed. Here’s the tricky part. The air above the earth’s surface is plenty cold. The precipitation will likely fall as snow until it gets close to the ground.
There is a chance for some of those flakes to make it all the way to the ground. There are several things working against accumulating snow though. First of all, temperatures may not even get to the freezing mark through the whole event. Soil temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s… and most of the precipitation will fall during the day. We’re in April now and the sun angle is much higher.
All of those things will make it really hard for any snow to stick. However, don’t be surprised if you do see a few flakes flying. It will all be out of here by mid-afternoon.
Everything changes on Wednesday. We will be dry and we’ll head back to the low 70s. We’ll stay there on Thursday before the next rain chance arrives on Friday. The weekend will bring slightly higher rain chances but highs will remain in the 70s.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
