SC woman accused of killing, disposing of two newborns wants judge to set bond

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach woman accused of giving birth to two children and throwing them in the trash is now looking to get out of jail.
According to records from the Horry County Public Index, 30-year-old Alyssa Dayvault filed a motion March 26 requesting that bond be set in her case. A hearing has not been scheduled.
She has been in jail since Dec. 11, 2018 on charges of homicide by child abuse and destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.
Police said Dayvault admitted to giving birth to a baby boy at her home on South Oak Street in North Myrtle Beach around Dec. 2, 2018.
Dayvault reportedly said the child was born alive and took multiple gasping breaths after having been born.
According to police, the suspect said she failed to seek medical treatment and did not personally take action to attempt to save the infant’s life.
Arrest warrants state Dayvault then put the child’s body in a waste receptacle at her North Myrtle Beach home without notifying authorities.
The woman also reportedly told police she’d given birth to another child, this time a baby girl, in November 2017 in an apartment on David Street in North Myrtle Beach. The situation allegedly had the same outcome.
