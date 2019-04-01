Robin Hayes announces he will not seek re-election as NC GOP Chair

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - The North Carolina Republican Party will be electing a new chairman for the first time since 2016 after the current chair, Robin Hayes, announced that he would be stepping down from the position in June.
Hayes has served as the party’s chairman from 2011-2013 as well as from 2016 to the present. Citing mobility issues due to a recent hip surgery as well as a ‘strong bullpen of Republican Party leaders’, Hayes will officially step down from the position at the NC GOP State Convention in Concord on June 8.
In addition to serving as the party’s chair, Hayes has also served in the NC General Assembly’s House of Representatives from 1992-1997, and the US House of Representatives for the 8th Congressional District from 1998 through 2009.
“I could always count on Chairman Robin Hayes," said former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory. “His dedication to public service, the Republican Party, and his fellow man are unquestioned.”
